comscore Temporary housing at Maui hotels ends for some families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Temporary housing at Maui hotels ends for some families

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, as many as 400 families displaced by the Maui wildfires were looking at having to vacate their hotel rooms as temporary lodging, but that number was likely to drop, an American Red Cross official said. Read more

Previous Story
Lawyer Up: Higher stakes for co-ownership disputes as property values rise
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023

Scroll Up