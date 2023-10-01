Lahainaluna makes emotional return to the football field
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna’s Michael Rayray (31), middle, reacted after a play with teammates Kuola Watson, left, and Avery Baybayan (3) during the first half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna students, including seniors Carlos Guzman, left, and Carlos Cabrera, second from left, cheered during the earlier JV game.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada, left, closes his eyes during the national anthem.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna fans cheered at the conclusion of the alma mater prior to the start of the high school football game between the Baldwin Bears and the Lahainaluna Lunas at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maui High sophomore football player Solomona Kuresa, right, high-fived Lahainaluna JV players after they won their game
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada celebrated a touchdown against the Baldwin Bears during the first half of Saturday’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The Lunas won 42-0.
