comscore Lahainaluna makes emotional return to the football field | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Hawaii Prep World

Lahainaluna makes emotional return to the football field

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna’s Michael Rayray (31), middle, reacted after a play with teammates Kuola Watson, left, and Avery Baybayan (3) during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Michael Rayray (31), middle, reacted after a play with teammates Kuola Watson, left, and Avery Baybayan (3) during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna students, including seniors Carlos Guzman, left, and Carlos Cabrera, second from left, cheered during the earlier JV game.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna students, including seniors Carlos Guzman, left, and Carlos Cabrera, second from left, cheered during the earlier JV game.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada, left, closes his eyes during the national anthem.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada, left, closes his eyes during the national anthem.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna fans cheered at the conclusion of the alma mater prior to the start of the high school football game between the Baldwin Bears and the Lahainaluna Lunas at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna fans cheered at the conclusion of the alma mater prior to the start of the high school football game between the Baldwin Bears and the Lahainaluna Lunas at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui High sophomore football player Solomona Kuresa, right, high-fived Lahainaluna JV players after they won their game

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui High sophomore football player Solomona Kuresa, right, high-fived Lahainaluna JV players after they won their game

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada celebrated a touchdown against the Baldwin Bears during the first half of Saturday’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The Lunas won 42-0.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lahainaluna’s Kaulana Tihada celebrated a touchdown against the Baldwin Bears during the first half of Saturday’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The Lunas won 42-0.

Lahainaluna won four state Division II championships in a row, from 2016 through 2019. But, for now, success is measured in being allowed to compete and represent their grief-stricken community. Read more

Previous Story
Lawyer Up: Higher stakes for co-ownership disputes as property values rise
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023

Scroll Up