Last week, Mililani blew out a Division I opponent by more than 60 points.

This week, the Trojans took on an Open Division opponent, but the result remained the same, as Mililani blew out Waianae 62-0 on the Seariders’ senior night Saturday at Raymond Torii Field.

“It was a good confidence builder,” Mililani coach Rod York said about the win. “We just have to keep getting better. We have a big test next week (against Kapolei).”

Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan completed 15 of 22 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He was helped by a pair of 90-yard receivers. Lehiwa Kahana-Travis caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Padello finished with 90 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

“We’re not really looking at that,” York said about the statistical success. “We’re just looking for execution. We missed a couple throws, but we’ll go over it and improve on it.”

The passing game’s success came despite leading receiver Onosai Salanoa not having a catch.

“We targeted (Salanoa) a couple times,” York said. “I have to look at the tape to see what happened — if they were overthrown, or if it was good coverage. But we started throwing to the other side and it worked. It goes like that sometimes.”

Nakoa Kahuna-Travis led the ground game with a game-high 92 rushing yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.

All three phases of the game scored for Mililani. Kanoa Ferreira had a huge night in the return game, returning two punts for touchdowns of 54 and 68 yards.

Meanwhile, the defense finished with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a score. Frankie Boy Quiban-Mahuka, a receiver and backup defensive back, had two interceptions in the second half. He returned his second pick 25 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Tysic Puni picked off Waianae quarterback Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao on the game’s first drive.

“We’re proud of Frankie,” York said. “He’s normally a backup, but tonight he had a hell of a game. He’s a kid who keeps working hard and trusts in his technique.

“If we can play every game like this it’ll be great,” York added about the team’s success in all three phases.

The Trojans scored early in a tightly contested first quarter. One play after Puni’s interception, which was returned to the 14-yard line, the Trojans scored on McMillan’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Makel Paiva.

Ten-play drives by each team drained the clock in a competitive first quarter.

Mililani turned on the jets in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns to reach the mercy rule threshold by halftime.

Mililani opened the second quarter pinned on its 10-yard line. The poor field position did little to deter the Trojans. McMillan and Nakoa Kahana-Travis joined forces to lead a seven-play, 90-yard drive, which was highlighted by McMillan’s 47-yard touchdown throw to Padello.

The Trojans defense forced a three-and-out, bringing another opportunity for Mililani to score. Ferreira showed off his shiftiness, returning the punt 54 yards for a touchdown.

McMillan picked up his third passing touchdown of the first half on Mililani’s next drive. His 33-yard touchdown pass to Padello capped a five-play, 52-yard drive. Ferreira’s 68-yard punt return touchdown with under two minutes in the half gave Mililani a 35-0 lead.

The Trojans scored on each of their first three drives of the second half. Nakoa Kahana-Travis scored on a 25-yard run to cap a seven-play opening drive, then Derek Tsuchiyama ran it in from a yard out after Quiban-Mahuka’s first pick. McMillan threw his fourth passing touchdown two minutes into the fourth quarter, a 68-yard bomb to Lehiwa Kahana-Travis. On the flip side, Waianae ran just four offensive plays among those three touchdowns.

—

At Raymond Torii Field

Mililani (6-1, 4-0) 7 28 14 13 — 62

Waianae (1-6, 1-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

MIL—Makel Paiva 14 pass from Kini McMillan (Lyric Sarae kick)

MIL—Isaiah Padello 47 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—Kanoa Ferreira 54 punt return (Sarae kick)

MIL—Padello 33 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—Ferreira 68 punt return (Sarae kick) MIL—Nakoa Kahana-Travis 25 run (Sarae kick)

MIL—Derek Tsuchiyama 1 run (Sarae kick) MIL—Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 68 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—Frankie Boy Quiban-Mahuka 25 in- terception return (kick failed)

RUSHING—Mililani: N. Kahana-Travis 11-92, McMillan 6-30, Tsuchiyama 1-1. Waianae: Alika Idica 5-11, Dayton Kuhiiki 9-5, Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao 8-(minus 1), Shanceton Lagunero 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Mililani: McMillan 15-22-0-227, L. Kahana-Travis 0-1-0-0. Waianae: Kahale- wai-Sapigao 5-14-2-10, Lagunero 1-4-1-4.

RECEIVING—Mililani: L. Kahana-Travis 3-91, Padello 3-90, Paiva 3-39, Tsuchiyama 2-7, Andrew Manivong Jr. 1-2, Ethan Jelf 1-1, Kenji Buckner 1-0, Ferreira 1-(minus 3). Waianae: Jordan Kaio 2-5, Jaceten Schlitz- kus 1-5, Mateo Mendiola-Kihano 1-4, Eze- kiel Pau-Bradley 2-0.

Junior Varsity: Mililani 22, Waianae 13

KAILUA 50, RADFORD 7

At Radford

Kailua (4-3, 3-2) 7 21 15 7 —50

Radford (0-6, 0-5) 7 0 0 0 — 7

RAD—Roch Schaefer 5 pass from Afi Togafau (PAT Good)

KAIL—Clayton Quidashay 1 run (Matthew Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Aizek Kaanoi 19 pass from Romeo Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Stoney Pocock 26 pass from Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Kaanoi 9 pass from Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Ezekiel-Allan Valdez 30 pass from Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Kristian Yamamoto 3 run (Kaliko Wil- son pass from Valdez)

KAIL—BJ Rezentes 4 run (Valdez kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Quidachay 11-85, Yamamoto 7-51, Ortiz 1-19, Rezentes 1-4. Radford: Dominic Alejandro 10-21, Kellen Fortson 5-15, 5 Jacob Barner 5-13, Jacob Sullivan 1-(minus 3), Togafau 9-(minus 10).

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 10-13-0-169, Rezentes 2-3-0-50. Radford: Togafau 13- 19-1-75, Barner 2-5-1-20.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Kaanoi 5-73, Valdez 4-58, John Griffiths 1-46, Pocock 1-26, Makena Kihoi-Zukeran 1-16. Radford: Sullivan 4-46, Schaefer 5-27, Joel Gillies 5-11, Tyrese Miller 1-11.

KAHUKU 59, MOANALUA 0

At Moanalua

Kahuku (7-1, 4-0) 31 7 7 14 —59

Moanalua (1-5, 1-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

KAH—FG Ku Ponciano 21

KAH—Aiden Manutai 16 interception return (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Vaaimalae Fonoti 5 run (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Fonoti 5 run (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Fonoti 4 run (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Kaimana Carvalho 9 pass from Sitani Suguturaga (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Damon Lauaki 11 run (Ponciano kick)

KAH—Cairo Lauaki 2 run (Ponciano kick)

KAH—D. Lauaki 22 run (Ponciano kick)

RUSHING—Kahuku: Fonoti 12-136, D. Lauaki 11-74, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-42, Suguturaga 3-14, C. Lauaki 2-7. Moanalua: Tayden Evan Kaawa 10-42, Reshod Scott 12-9, Kama Corales 1-4, Brayden Maglaya 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Kahuku: Suguturaga 6-7-1-82, Tagovailoa-Amosa 0-2-0-0. Moanalua: Kaawa 6-26-3-31.