Signs of Hawaiian Life – October 1, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Kailua resident Joe Ragus found the Hawaii eatery on a stroll along the beach in Torremolinos, Malaga, Spain, in December. Photo by Linda Ragus.
While visiting family in August 2022, Kailua residents Tim and Jane George came across the Waikiki Bar in Bayreuth, Germany. Photo by Sarah Fountain.
-
Honolulu residents, from left, Kristen, Rayna, Kara and Dayna Matsumoto discovered a Hawaiian Christmas display at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in December. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree