comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - October 1, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – October 1, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Kailua resident Joe Ragus found the Hawaii eatery on a stroll along the beach in Torremolinos, Malaga, Spain, in December. Photo by Linda Ragus.

    Kailua resident Joe Ragus found the Hawaii eatery on a stroll along the beach in Torremolinos, Malaga, Spain, in December. Photo by Linda Ragus.

  • While visiting family in August 2022, Kailua residents Tim and Jane George came across the Waikiki Bar in Bayreuth, Germany. Photo by Sarah Fountain.

    While visiting family in August 2022, Kailua residents Tim and Jane George came across the Waikiki Bar in Bayreuth, Germany. Photo by Sarah Fountain.

  • Honolulu residents, from left, Kristen, Rayna, Kara and Dayna Matsumoto discovered a Hawaiian Christmas display at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in December. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.

    Honolulu residents, from left, Kristen, Rayna, Kara and Dayna Matsumoto discovered a Hawaiian Christmas display at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in December. Photo by Patrick Matsumoto.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas still holds great, bargain-filled football parties

Scroll Up