Letter: Power fluctuations may have saved many lives

The death toll in Lahaina could have been much higher but for the fact that on Aug. 7 a lot of shop owners on Front Street were concerned about the red flag wind warning and noticed that their electricity was already flickering. Prudently they notified employees to stay home as they decided to close up shop. Hotels were notified that the shops were going to be closed, thus keeping tourists out of town.

Virtually no people were on Front Street when the maelstrom hit. Can you even imagine the situation had there been vacationers and their cars clogging up the streets?

Marion Walker

Kahala

