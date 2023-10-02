Letter: SNAP program needs better customer service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I received a text from my friend, who is disabled and elderly. Her husband works minimal hours due to his need to attend his wife. They have been contributing residents of this island for decades. When I noticed a sparse food supply at their home, I begged them to apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

They did. They had a scheduled interview via phone. They called at the time given to them. They were kept on hold for two solid hours! Then the office closed for the day. Can you imagine how frustrating that must be?

I hope the SNAP program is pono and calls them back. But for some reason I doubt it.

What’s wrong with this state, letting retired, elderly and disabled folks go hungry?

Linda McIver

Haleiwa

