comscore Letter: SNAP program needs better customer service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: SNAP program needs better customer service

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I received a text from my friend, who is disabled and elderly. Her husband works minimal hours due to his need to attend his wife. They have been contributing residents of this island for decades. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Restricted parking zones make sense

Scroll Up