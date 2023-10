Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tourism was expected to plunge in August due to the Aug. 8 inferno that destroyed Lahaina, and now it’s quantified. State numbers show that visitor arrivals to Maui, compared with August 2022, sank nearly 58% and spending fell 49% after the wildfire; statewide, arrivals were down 7.3%, with visitor spending dropping 9.2%. Read more

Come Oct. 8, all eyes will be on the contentious, now-phased reopening of West Maui.