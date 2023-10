Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Homeowners who live on a property as their principal home can file for a home exemption, which will be going from $100,000 to $120,000 for owners under the age of 65, and from $140,000 to $160,000 for owners 65 years of age and older. Applicants should provide verification of age with a copy of a driver’s license or birth certificate. Those with an existing home exemption on file do not need to re-apply for the new amounts. Visit realpropertyhonolulu.com. The deadline is today, Oct. 2.