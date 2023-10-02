comscore Army Corps of Engineers opens Maui office for wildfire relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army Corps of Engineers opens Maui office for wildfire relief

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has established an office on Maui to oversee the management and execution of its contribution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s recovery missions following the wildfires that ravaged Lahaina and parts of Upcountry. Read more

