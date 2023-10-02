Holy Innocents worshippers slowly work toward gathering again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the few remaining emblems of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Lahaina that wasn’t incinerated in the August wildfire is a large standing sign out front with an image of a Hawaiian Madonna and baby Jesus. Read more

One of the few remaining emblems of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Lahaina that wasn’t incinerated in the August wildfire is a large standing sign out front with an image of a Hawaiian Madonna and baby Jesus.

The image is the focal point of a mural that once held a place of pride above the altar of the fallen 161-year-old church. A print of the mural will be distributed as a “rallying image” to all 37 Episcopal congregations in the state to garner prayers and support for its members, said Canon Alexander “Sandy” Graham.

The mural, painted in 1940 by New York artist Delos Blackmar using local models, was among several of his works depicting symbolic elements of Hawaiian life that were demolished.

Graham, who is serving like an executive officer assisting the bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Hawai‘i, has been making weekly sojourns to Lahaina and will continue to oversee recovery efforts for its four Maui congregations: Holy Innocents, Church of the Good Shepherd in Wailuku, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kula and Trinity by-the-Sea in Kihei.

It is too soon to say whether the diocese will rebuild the church, because the toxicity level of the ground is still unknown, and future zoning of the disaster area is yet to be determined, he said. About 30 people are regular members, though seasonal visitors sometimes doubled the attendance. One member of the aged congregation died in the fire, and nine lost their homes, Graham said.

Father Bruce DeGooyer, priest of Holy Innocents since 2021, was advised by his doctor to retire at the end of September due to serious heart problems. He hates leaving in the middle of a disaster, he said, but offered to help when he could. He was formerly priest of Trinity by-the-Sea.

Until recently, no services have been held because emotionally, the members “have not been ready for them. … People are in such a raw place they have just needed their space,” DeGooyer said. “Plans are now being made for members to start meeting, maybe weekly in homes and different locations, for prayer services.”

Most striking to him is that people, particularly men, have stopped him on the street to ask for prayer or a blessing; other priests have experienced the same, he said.

“The people are so hurting, we all need to be there for each other. That for me has been just as significant as working with a congregation,” DeGooyer said.

When trauma strikes, “we all ask why did this happen, and there are no easy answers. But when we ask that question, we also want to know we’re not alone, that there are people who care, that God cares. We’re seeking some stability and trying to find reassurance.”

He recalls that Mother Theresa was once asked how she could possibly care for all the hurting people, and she answered, “One at a time — I can care for the one who is in front of me.”

DeGooyer does the same. “Sometimes it’s just to stand shoulder to shoulder with someone and have tears in my eyes, too.”

Graham said the best way for the Episcopal Church to assure Maui that it is not alone and will continue to receive support is on the ground, face to face. That’s what A Cup of Cold Water has been doing. He gave high praise to the work of the “care-van” ministry for the homeless, started in 2013 by the four Maui Episcopal churches.

A Cup of Cold Water is collecting funds and coordinating with agencies and groups to care for the immediate needs of all the displaced, he said. One of its van volunteers remarked that Lahaina was “just oozing with aloha” because of the overwhelming presence of local people helping others, and Graham said he has latched on to the phrase because of its truth.

The diocese will soon hire a “missioner” to coordinate support between Holy Innocents and other congregations and relief agencies, and government and other organizations.

According to church history, Holy Innocents was one of the first Anglican churches founded in Hawaii, in 1862, at the behest of King Kamehameha IV and Queen Emma, along with the flagship Cathedral of St. Andrew in Honolulu.

Holy Innocents’ first church was constructed in 1872 across the street from its current location, where Queen Lili‘uokalani spent her childhood vacations. In 1927 the church was rebuilt, along with a vicarage and parish hall. Improvements followed in 1966, and a parish hall was built in 1973, where a preschool was started in 1974. A rectory addition and new office/library were completed in 1980.

WHERE TO GIVE

Donations can be made to the “Bishop’s Pastoral Fund” to benefit the Maui community; directly to Holy Innocents for its members; and the international Episcopal Relief and Development organization, which will continue to provide grant money for many years.

Canon Alexander “Sandy” Graham said the relief agency’s support provides for long-term recovery, including financial support to people on Maui and other islands who are sheltering those without homes, to pay for increased utility and food bills, and other basic needs, he said.

Donations can be made through to a A Cup of Cold Water, Holy Innocents or the Episcopal diocese.