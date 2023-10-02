comscore Honolulu starts online reservation system for camping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Honolulu starts online reservation system for camping

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Obtaining a valid permit to legally camp at one of the 218 campsites found at 17 city-run campgrounds on Oahu now means using a new online camping reservation system. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023

Scroll Up