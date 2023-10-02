comscore Maui fire survivors face long road to recovery, United Way official says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Maui fire survivors face long road to recovery, United Way official says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

There remains a long road ahead for Maui residents recovering from the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires, according to Larry Olmstead, president and CEO of United Way of Northern California. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023

Scroll Up