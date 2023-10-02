Workforce Development Hero Award recognizes outstanding people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green has announced the awardees and finalists of the inaugural Workforce Development Hero Awards in recognition of “outstanding work in elevating the state’s workforce to its highest potential.” Read more

Gov. Josh Green has announced the awardees and finalists of the inaugural Workforce Development Hero Awards in recognition of “outstanding work in elevating the state’s workforce to its highest potential.”

The governor said in a news release last week that the state is “pleased to honor the tireless efforts of these individuals who have shown dedication in developing the pathways to lift our workforce so our communities can thrive and prosper.”

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, through the Workforce Development Council, sponsored the awards program. The Workforce Development Hero Award winners:

>> Oahu: Christine Park, state Department of Education, Waipahu Community Schools for Adults; and Carl Hinson, Hawaii Pacific Health

>>Maui: Sonia Spring, state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Maui

>> Kauai: Rich Uhl, Dev- Island, Kauai

>> Hawaii Island: Royce Shiroma, County of Hawaii Office of Housing and Community Development

>> Finalists included: Ian Kitajima of Pacific International Center for High Technology Research; Maylene Galicinao of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation/Ho‘opono-­Services for the Blind Branch; Lance Jyo of McKinley School for Adults; Cary Miyashiro of the Workforce Development Council; Jaimee Tabangay of the DLIR Workforce Development Division, Oahu; Denise Pacheco of the DLIR Workforce Development Division, Big Island; and Adela Manera of DLIR Workforce Development Division, Kauai.

State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 34 years of service in “advocating and supporting the pipeline to the education workforce,” the news release said. Haya­shi is also credited with having “prioritized workforce development and workforce innovation” when he was principal of Waipahu High School, “leading the school of 2,800 students and 160 teachers to become an institution of nationally recognized career academies during his 12-year tenure,” the release said.

The awards program is part of Workforce Development Month in September, which was celebrated nationally and which the governor proclaimed for the first time in Hawaii.

Awards will be presented Oct. 30 during the Future of Work 2024 conference.