NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Cowboys, getting in on six tackles, four of them solo. He hit quarterback Dak Prescott twice, including a sack in the red zone, and defended a pass.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Made his second straight start in the loss to the Buccaneers. Kirkwood didn’t receive a target.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for a 48.3 average and a long of 54 yards in the loss to the Rams.

>> Ilm Manning, Cardinals offensive line: Was declared inactive for the loss to the 49ers.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Steelers nose tackle: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Texans.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was declared inactive for the win over the Raiders. A heel injury kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was active but did not play in the win over the Browns.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Was in on two tackles and picked off Kirk Cousins to set up a field goal in a loss to the Vikings.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Was questionable with injuries to his back and groin. However, He was in on two tackles in a loss to the Rams.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made all three of his field-goal tries in the win over the Steelers, hitting from 36, 38 and 39 yards, and also nailed three extra point attempts.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Teamed up with Tycen Anderson to tackle Mason Kinsey on a punt in the second quarter in a loss to the Titans.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Made his first start for the Steelers in the place of right guard James Daniels in the loss to the Texans.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and tackled Tank Dell for no gain after a muffed punt in the second quarter of the loss to the Texans.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was active but did not play in the win over the Commanders.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Went 25-for-35 for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss to the Bills. He rushed the ball twice for 7 yards but was sacked four times, the most in a game since Houston got him four times in November.

WAIANAE

>> Kanai Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Made an immediate impact in his first NFL action, jetting down the field on the opening kickoff and stopping Derius Davis on the 15-yard line in the loss to the Chargers. He didn’t have any other statistics.