Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Cowboys, getting in on six tackles, four of them solo. He hit quarterback Dak Prescott twice, including a sack in the red zone, and defended a pass. Read more

