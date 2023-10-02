Reeling Rainbow Warriors finally earn a chance to regroup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After six games in six weeks, including three road trips totaling 19,647 miles in flights and bus rides, the Hawaii football team is ready for a few days of R&R.

Recovery and recruiting.

Following Saturday’s 44-20 road loss to UNLV, head coach Timmy Chang and three coordinators returned to Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors have a bye this coming weekend, then host San Diego State on Oct. 14 at the Ching Complex. The rest of the full-time assistant coaches remained on the mainland to recruit.

Because of ailments, the Warriors have had to use the plug-and-play approach with their starting lineups. The defense, which surrendered 307 rushing yards to UNLV, started its third weak-side linebacker in four weeks. Co-captain Logan Taylor underwent ACL surgery last week, and Nalu Emerson was not available because of an ailment suffered the previous game. Jalen Smith, a freshman, made 10 tackles and broke up a pass in his first start.

“I was proud of him,” linebackers coach Chris Brown said of Smith. “He’s come a long way. He had a lot of bad habits coming out of (junior college). He was able to fix those and really focus on defense. The thing he does better than anybody else is his athletic ability. He’s pretty special in what he can do in changing direction.”

Cornerback Virdel Edwards, who is considered one of UH’s top pro prospects, missed his second consecutive game because of an ailment. Devyn King started in place of Edwards. Cornerback Caleb Brown came off the sideline to hold receivers he was covering to one catch for five yards on five targets. Brown had three breakups.

After the game, Chang and quarterback Brayden Schager spoke of the need for faster starts. In six games, the Warriors are averaging 1.1 yards per play on opening drives. Only one first possession produced any points — a field goal. Against UNLV, the Warriors opened with a five-play possession that netted a yard, in part to a false start and sack. Schager absorbed six sacks and 15 hits.

The Warriors will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Because the grass practice field is being converted into an area for soccer matches and track workouts, the Warriors will be limited to practicing only at the Ching Complex. The Warriors might be running staggered practices with separate sessions for the offense and defense.