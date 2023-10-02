Reeling Rainbow Warriors finally earn a chance to regroup
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DAVID BECKER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager got smacked and sacked by UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree