Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 2, 2023

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Damien at 'Iolani II, 6 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waipahu; Kapolei at Mililani. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Radford at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Aiea at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; University High at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at 'Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Castle; McKinley at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m. Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kaiser (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kalaheo (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

FOOTBALL

Local Prep Scores

Friday

Leilehua 48, Nanakuli 28

Mission Viejo 34, Kamehameha 0

Waipahu 63, Castle 7

Farrington 34, Aiea 7

Pearl City 28, Kalaheo 14

Waialua 39, McKinley 6

Roosevelt 28, Kalani 7

Kaimuki 20, Kaiser 7

Keaau 55, Kealakehe 14

Konawaena 77, Waiakea 7

KS-Maui 42, Maui 7

Kapaa 21, Waimea 0

Saturday

Punahou 42, Saint Louis 28

Kahuku 59, Moanalua 0

Mililani 62, Waianae 0

Kailua 50, Radford 7

Kamehameha II 13, Punahou II 7

Lahainaluna 42, Baldwin 0

KS-Hawaii 68, Kohala 6

Kau 54, Pahoa 28

Hawaii Prep 16, Honokaa 12

Molokai 40, Seabury Hall 14

UH schedule (Record 2-4)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game