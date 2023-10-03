comscore Column: Ala Wai bridge would be an asset | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Ala Wai bridge would be an asset

  • By Anthony Chang
  • Today
  • Updated 7:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO A rendering shows the proposed Ala Wai bridge.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A rendering shows the proposed Ala Wai bridge.

Arguments against the proposed Ala Wai bridge are antipoor, anti-equity, and not grounded in democracy or reality. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Little clarity after Maui fires hearing

Scroll Up