Letter: Bring in long-lasting, affordable prefab homes

Prefabricated homes in a plantation-style design is a start. Have a fresh, open mindset to help in a positive way that incorporates past, present and future construction materials.

Prefab homes are needed now. They are inexpensive and long-lasting. Get with the program, put away your selfish thoughts and do something for which all Hawaii will be proud. Get rid of old-thinking Hawaii. And let the new breed of thinkers help.

Greg Tabasa
Moiliili