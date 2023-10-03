Letter: Bring in long-lasting, affordable prefab homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prefabricated homes in a plantation-style design is a start. Have a fresh, open mindset to help in a positive way that incorporates past, present and future construction materials. Read more

Prefab homes are needed now. They are inexpensive and long-lasting. Get with the program, put away your selfish thoughts and do something for which all Hawaii will be proud.

Get rid of old-thinking Hawaii. And let the new breed of thinkers help.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

