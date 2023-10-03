Letter: Loud bombs disturb the peace in Haleiwa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saturday night in downtown Haleiwa, fireworks and bombs were exploding again for more than an hour. This is a recurring problem.

This is an especially dangerous activity with the dry grass so prevalent in the area. Plus, it is disruptive to hear loud noises so late at night.

Here’s hoping the people involved will use some restraint.

Mary Chun

Haleiwa

