Letter: Loud bombs disturb the peace in Haleiwa
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Loud bombs disturb the peace in Haleiwa

Saturday night in downtown Haleiwa, fireworks and bombs were exploding again for more than an hour. This is a recurring problem. Read more

