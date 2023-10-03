Letter: Monster homes offer affordable place to live

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I see lots of letters from people expressing frustration with monster homes, but no one ever mentions the fact that these homes typically provide affordable room rentals to people who might not have another option.

Everyone knows we have a shortage of affordable housing, yet all I hear are people complaining when these homes are built, and wanting to punish the people building them.

I guess it’s easy to grumble when you have your own home and don’t care about less-fortunate people like our kids, who are struggling to find affordable housing.

Jonelle Rezantes

Kaneohe

