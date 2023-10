Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently there was yet another column of blatant misinformation presented by the so-called “Practical Policy Institute of Hawaii” that does damage with its falsehoods (“Don’t blame climate change for fires,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 24).

To advance poorly disguised financial self-interest, the authors have cherry-picked and distorted statistics that do not at all reflect the consensus of scientific studies worldwide on climate change and the evidence that prior decisions on land and water use in the Lahaina area contributed to the devastating fires we saw on Aug. 8.

Any efforts like theirs to retard the transition away from fossil fuels harm all of us. A small local group of retired businessmen overestimating their competence in an area that is not their specialty does not offer a valid alternative to the global community of scientists who have validated the truth of global warming for more than 150 years.

One wonders why the Star-Advertiser continues to print this group’s consistently deceptive writing. This group’s trick is the oldest one in the book: presenting a moral justification for what is just plain selfishness.

Peter Greenhill

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter