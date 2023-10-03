Letter: Trump would shoot Marxists, protect rioters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donald Trump said he would send “every asset” under his control to shoot the “Marxist monsters unleashing mayhem in Los Angeles and San Francisco” who are committing retail theft. But when it comes to the MAGA monsters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump wants to pardon many of them and get himself off the hook for instigating the insurrection.

Can you see the difference?

John Jaeger

Makiki

