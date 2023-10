Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Disaster averted on disaster relief — at least for now.

At the eleventh hour on Saturday, Congress did what it needed to do to avert a government shutdown, passing a stopgap measure to keep federal agencies going. That included an important $16 billion infusion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s quickly depleting Disaster Relief Fund, which is supplying most of the Maui wildfires’ emergency aid.

Big sigh of relief — but as this was a temporary measure to fund the government only until Nov. 17, Congress still has much more work to do.