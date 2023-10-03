Off The News: Restricted zone parking back on agenda

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council’s Bill 20, seeking to codify a reserved overnight parking zone for Kalihi streets near public housing, will again rear its head when the Council meets in Kapolei at 10 a.m. Wednesday — and should be thrown out. Read more

Residents in a “trial” Restricted Parking Zone have enjoyed free, reserved parking for the past six years — but this bill, and the exclusive permits, should go no further, as resident parking is available at residences. The bill’s stated purpose is to provide necessary parking, but it’s actually designed to keep cars from neighboring streets out.

