Editorial: More accounting for Red Hill spills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More accounting for Red Hill spills

  • Today
  • Updated 7:47 p.m.

Two years after fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill storage facility contaminated the drinking water of 93,000 Oahu residents, naval officers connected to the disaster are being held to account — finally, and just barely. Read more

