Dining on a dime? Check out these discounts — some of which are for a limited time only.

All day happy hour

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood (508 Keawe St.) is known for its extensive steak menu, but the trendy Kakaako restaurant offers a daily happy hour available at the bar or outside patio.

The Bar Bites menu features discounted pupu and drinks. Popular dishes include mini meat loaf and mash ($17.95), steak kebab ($19.95), lobster roll ($29.95), and soup and sandwich ($15.95). Customers can still order off the regular menu.

Call 808-725-4187 or visit yayaschophouse.com.

An early bird special

From 5 to 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31, Tango Contemporary Cafe (1288 Ala Moana Blvd.) is offering an early bird dinner special which features a three-course tasting menu for $35. For each course, choose one of the following: house salad or onion soup; braised beef with caramelized onion mash or grilled salmon with mashed potatoes and spinach; and bread pudding with vanilla sauce and fresh fruit or the ice cream selection of the evening.

Call 808-593-7288 or visit tangocafehawaii.com.

Limited time 50% off deal

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 2-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, you can get 50% off on select dishes at TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B310). On the menu, anything with a yellow sticker counts for the 50% off deal, but you have to mention the promo to your server. Popular appetizers include creamy spicy shrimp tempura ($8), tonkatsu pork cutlet ($5.50), salmon skin chips ($5) and chicken karaage ($6.50). The discounted sushi rolls — including the Lava ($8.50), Sunfire ($9), shrimp California ($6.50) and spicy tuna avocado ($7) — are an especially good deal.

Call 808-888-8559 or visit tsurutontan.com.

