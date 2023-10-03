Fried and flavorful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If hunger strikes late at night, look no further than Jackson’s Catfish Corner by Gift’d, a red food truck that opened recently at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. This food truck is a franchise of Seattle-based Jackson’s Catfish Corner, according to business owner Jamal Diggs.

“Jackson’s Catfish Corner has been open in Seattle since 1985,” he explains. “My business partner Terrell Jackson’s grandparents, Woody and Rosie Jackson, moved from Louisiana to Seattle and couldn’t find any good catfish, so they decided to open their own business. After they retired, Terrell took over, revamped the business and continued their legacy. This is our first franchise in Hawaii.

“Terrell and I partnered with my father, J-Diggs — a hip-hop artist out of the Bay Area — so that’s why it’s called Jackson’s Catfish Corner by Gift’d,” he adds.

The biz specifically chose this intersection for its location.

“This is one of the busiest corners on the island,” Diggs says. “We have a busy nightclub we can cater to, and we also have a lot of tourists that come by. One of the priorities for this location is for the night owls — a lot of places in Honolulu close around 9 p.m., and there’s a lot of hungry people after those hours.”

Popular menu items include the Captain’s Platter ($29.99) — which includes seven prawns and seven strips of catfish served with fries and four hushpuppies — Obama Burger ($18.99), prawn salad ($13.99) and catfish sandwich ($15.99).

“Our most popular dish is the Captain’s Platter because you get a little bit of everything,” Diggs says. “It comes with our famous house tartar sauce. Our Obama Burger is topped with a crispy hot link and is perfect for our beef lovers. Meanwhile, our catfish sandwich is packed with so much flavor on a brioche bun.”

The biz is currently open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. every day. For updates, follow @giftdcatfishcorner on Instagram.

Jackson’s Catfish Corner by Gift’d

1770 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

888-826-9666

How to order: In person, via phone, or via Door Dash or Uber Eats

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted