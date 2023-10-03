comscore Fried and flavorful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fried and flavorful

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:40 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Aye, aye, Captain The Captain’s Platter ($29.99) comes with seven prawns, seven strips of catfish, fries and four hushpuppies.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Obama Burger ($18.99)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Co-owners Jamal Diggs and J-Diggs, and manager Jarell Diggs

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Catfish sandwich ($15.99)

If hunger strikes late at night, look no further than Jackson’s Catfish Corner by Gift’d, a red food truck that opened recently at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. Read more

