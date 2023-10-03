Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While we in Hawaii may not experience the seasons like other parts of the world, that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to seasonal goodies. This fall, be sure to visit pumpkin patches, light your favorite fall-scented candles, and indulge in all the seasonal foods and beverages. Here’s a roundup of businesses offering delicious pumpkin-flavored treats.

Aloha Mamacita

Find all things pumpkin at Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A), which has created four festive fall treats for customers to indulge in.

Its pumpkin banana pudding is a pumpkin pastry cream layered with the eatery’s famous banana pudding, fresh bananas, pumpkin crunch crumbs and vanilla wafers. Next, its pumpkin crunch Aloha Puffy is filled with pumpkin pastry cream and topped with white chocolate ganache and pumpkin crunch crumbs. Meanwhile, the pumpkin crunch Supreme Donut is a flaky croissant doughnut filled with pumpkin pastry cream and topped with white chocolate ganache and pumpkin crunch crumbs. Accompany any of the desserts with the business’s pumpkin spice horchata, which is homemade with Aloha Mamacita’s pumpkin spice sauce.

Call 808-650-0029 or visit @aloha.mamacita on Instagram.

Cafe Kopi

Find the perfect fall-inspired treats at Cafe Kopi (45 Kihapai St.) in Kailua. The biz has concocted several goodies that will satisfy customers’ fall-flavored cravings. First off, try the café’s pumpkin spice Bundt cake with cream cheese frosting. There’s also a gluten-free version available in an orange pumpkin-shaped dessert. Meanwhile, its pumpkin spice croissant is twice-baked and stuffed with pumpkin spice filling and pecans. Complement the baked goods with the café’s pumpkin spice latte.

Other fall treats include a delicate squash croissant with cranberries and a chai tart with chocolate ganache.

Call 808-262-9050 or visit cafekopihawaii.com.

Daily Whisk Matcha

Iconic matcha/coffee shop Daily Whisk Matcha (1114 11th Ave.), located in the Ten Tomorrow boutique in Kaimuki, has created two drinks to satisfy your pumpkin cravings all season long.

The pumpkin spice hojicha is the business’s classic hojicha tea latte with a cozy blend of sweet pumpkin and aromatic spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Meanwhile, its salted pumpkin spice latte is more than your average PSL. The business’s specialty pumpkin spice blend is topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon and Haleiwa salt, which is hand-harvested Hawaiian salt from the North Shore.

Both drinks are available iced or hot.

Call 808-490-3436 or visit dailywhiskmatcha.com.

Honolulu Cookie Company

Looking for decadent seasonal treats to share with family and friends? Visit Honolulu Cookie Company (various locations), which has several tasty fall-flavored treats for all to enjoy.

The biz recently introduced its ‘spook’-tacular Halloween Treat Box, which is filled with “five devilishly delicious cookies in five ghoulishly good flavors.” Flavors include butter macadamia, chocolate chip macadamia, chocolate-dipped macadamia, pumpkin and white chocolate pumpkin — the latter two are seasonal flavors and available for a limited time.

Or, really savor the taste of fall by picking up its 16-piece single-flavor box featuring the seasonal pumpkin shortbread cookies. Lastly, you’ll fall in love with the business’s pumpkin mini bites, which are packed in a resealable bag and are perfect for on-the-go adventures.

Visit honolulucookie.com.

Neko Koneko Café

Japanese-inspired coffee shop Neko Koneko Café (1658 Liliha St.), which recently opened its storefront, has brewed up a couple of new drinks this fall.

Its pumpkin spice latte features Neko Koneko Café’s signature cold brew with oat milk and is sweetened with pumpkin spice flavors and a touch of caramel sauce. The subtle pumpkin flavor is reminiscent of pumpkin mochi, but in a dairy-free drink. Meanwhile, its pumpkin matcha latte combines Neko Koneko Cafe’s classic dairy-free matcha latte with seasonal pumpkin, honey and a dash of cinnamon.

Visit nekokonekocafe.com or its Instagram (@nekokoneko.cafe).

Jamba Hawaii

Celebrate fall at Jamba Hawaii (various locations) with its new limited-time festive treats. Not only has it brought back its pumpkin smash smoothie, but it is also introducing its new pumpkin smash bowl. The former is made with 2% milk, fat-free frozen yogurt and a pumpkin spice blend. Guests can also opt for the plant-based version, which includes oat milk, frozen oat milk dessert and a pumpkin spice blend. Meanwhile, the pumpkin smash bowl comprises apple-strawberry juice, pumpkin spice, frozen yogurt and is topped with bananas, organic granola and dairy-free coconut whipped cream. Be sure to add on a honey drizzle for that extra sweetness.

Visit jambahawaii.com.

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop (212 Merchant St. Unit 9) takes pride in creating freshly made cakes and goodies that aren’t too sweet. The biz specializes in custom cakes, cheesecakes, standard cakes, banana puddings and cookies. This season, Honolulu Rose Cake Shop has splendid fall treats for customers to indulge in. Its pumpkin crunch, which is seasonal and will be available until Thanks-giving, boasts layers of granola, cheesecake and pumpkin. Another seasonal confection not to be missed is its pumpkin pie cheesecake.

Visit honolulurosecakeshop.com or follow @honolulurosecakeshop on Instagram.

Via Gelato

Via Gelato (1142 12thAve.) has brought back its most popular fall flavor and crafted several pumpkin-infused treats this season. In October and November, be sure to pick up its chef’s choice pumpkin crunch gelato, which is a lightly spiced pumpkin gelato with homemade buttery shortbread crumbles to give it that satisfying crunch. For its vegan, lactose-intolerant and plant-based patrons, the biz is creating two small vegan dairy-free batches of the pumpkin crunch gelato. The small batch in October will be a gelato base made with soy milk instead of regular milk. Meanwhile, November’s batch will be a gelato base made with coconut milk.

Via Gelato also presents its pumpkin s’mores ice cream sandwich, which will be available through December. The treat is a graham cracker crumble cake, which is then coated with the business’s famous fudge made with dark chocolate. It is then stuffed with the pumpkin spice gelato with mini marshmallows mixed in.

Visit viagelatohawaii.com or call 808-732-2800.