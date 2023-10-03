comscore Kokua Line: What HMSA data was exposed in hack? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What HMSA data was exposed in hack?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Question: I went on HMSA’s website to look for information about getting my COVID-19 vaccine paid for, and instead at the top of the page I found a notice marked “IMPORTANT!” about a cyberattack on Navvis, HMSA’s partner. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Sandy Lau

Scroll Up