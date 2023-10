Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has appointed Sandy Lau as assistant branch manager and broker-in-charge of its Honolulu office. Before joining Coldwell Banker Realty, she was a real estate broker at Locations LLC. Lau has two decades of real estate experience. From 2016 to 2019 she was sales manager for Kapiolani Residence. Lau became licensed in 2003 and joined the locally owned firm Locations and became a broker in 2009.

