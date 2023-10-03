Routine emergency siren tests resume on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is photographed Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Kaanapali, Maui. Representatives from West Maui met with Hawaii’s tourism industry on Monday to discuss how to support them and educate visitors prior to the phased return of tourism to West Maui on Sunday. They also discussed the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the hospitality industry in the West Maui community.