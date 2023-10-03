comscore Routine emergency siren tests resume on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Routine emergency siren tests resume on Maui

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is photographed Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Kaanapali, Maui. Representatives from West Maui met with Hawaii’s tourism industry on Monday to discuss how to support them and educate visitors prior to the phased return of tourism to West Maui on Sunday. They also discussed the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the hospitality industry in the West Maui community.

Hawaii emergency warning sirens were tested Monday for the first time since the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina fire, on the same day disaster relief and recovery program changes took place on Maui as well. Read more

