‘Iolani senior Taliauli has gotten comfortable in his new role, home
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:41 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A multi-sports star, Taniela Taliauli has settled in on the defensive side of the ball after being a receiver.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
Taliauli dribbled during an ‘Iolani Classic game against Montverde (Fla.) on Dec. 19, 2022, at ‘Iolani gym.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / SEPT. 22
‘Iolani linebacker Taniela Taliauli (6) celebrated with teammates after returning a blocked Damien punt for a touchdown in the first half of an ILH game on Sept. 22 at ‘Iolani.
