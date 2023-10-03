Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep football top 10: No. 1 Kahuku to face No. 2 Campbell By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:10 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kahuku collected all 10 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kahuku collected all 10 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 this week. Kahuku (7-1, 4-0 OIA) trounced Moanalua 59-0 on Saturday to secure a unanimous vote from coaches and media for the second week in a row. MaxPreps has the two-time Open Division defending state champions at No. 8 in its national rankings. St. John Bosco, which lost to Kahuku 30-23, is No. 9. In last week’s USA Super 25, released on Sept. 26, Kahuku is ranked No. 10, one notch behind St. John Bosco. Locally, Campbell (6-1, 4-0 OIA) had a bye and leaped past Mililani to the No. 2 spot. The Sabers will visit Kahuku on Saturday in a key OIA regular-season showdown. Mililani dropped to No. 3 despite a 62-0 victory over Waianae. The Trojans clash with No. 6 Kapolei on Saturday at John Kauinana Stadium. Kapolei rounds out the first five. Kapaa was tied at No. 10 last week, but dropped out after a 21-0 win over Waimea. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (10) (7-1, 4-0 OIA) 100 1 > won at Moanalua 59-0, Saturday > next: vs. Campbell, Saturday 2. Campbell (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 84 3 > bye > next: at Kahuku, Saturday 3. Mililani (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 82 2 > won at Waianae, 62-0 > next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday 4. Punahou (5-2, 2-0 ILH) 74 4 > def. No. 6 Saint Louis, 42-28 > next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Oct. 21) 5. Kapolei (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 52 5 > bye > next: at Mililani, Saturday 6. Saint Louis (2-4, 0-1 ILH) 48 6 > lost to No. 4 Punahou, 42-28 > next: at Kamehameha, Friday 7. Kamehameha (4-2, 0-1 ILH) 35 7 > lost at Mission Viejo (Calif.) 34-0 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday 8. Konawaena (7-1, 6-0 BIIF) 31 8 > def. Waiakea, 77-7 > next: bye (at Keaau, Oct. 13) 9. Farrington (4-2, 3-2 OIA) 12 9 > def. Aiea, 34-7 > next: vs. Leilehua, Friday 10. ‘Iolani (4-1, 3-0 ILH) 10 10-T > bye > next: at Punahou I-AA, Saturday No longer in Top 10: Kapaa (No. 10-tie). Also receiving votes: Kapaa 9, Lahainaluna 6, KS-Maui 5, King Kekaulike 1, Waipahu 1. Previous Story Reeling Rainbow Warriors finally earn a chance to regroup Next Story Television and radio – October 3, 2023