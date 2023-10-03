Prep football top 10: No. 1 Kahuku to face No. 2 Campbell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 10 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 this week. Read more

Kahuku (7-1, 4-0 OIA) trounced Moanalua 59-0 on Saturday to secure a unanimous vote from coaches and media for the second week in a row. MaxPreps has the two-time Open Division defending state champions at No. 8 in its national rankings. St. John Bosco, which lost to Kahuku 30-23, is No. 9.

In last week’s USA Super 25, released on Sept. 26, Kahuku is ranked No. 10, one notch behind St. John Bosco.

Locally, Campbell (6-1, 4-0 OIA) had a bye and leaped past Mililani to the No. 2 spot. The Sabers will visit Kahuku on Saturday in a key OIA regular-season showdown.

Mililani dropped to No. 3 despite a 62-0 victory over Waianae. The Trojans clash with No. 6 Kapolei on Saturday at John Kauinana Stadium.

Kapolei rounds out the first five.

Kapaa was tied at No. 10 last week, but dropped out after a 21-0 win over Waimea.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (10) (7-1, 4-0 OIA) 100 1

> won at Moanalua 59-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Campbell, Saturday

2. Campbell (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 84 3

> bye

> next: at Kahuku, Saturday

3. Mililani (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 82 2

> won at Waianae, 62-0

> next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday

4. Punahou (5-2, 2-0 ILH) 74 4

> def. No. 6 Saint Louis, 42-28

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Oct. 21)

5. Kapolei (6-1, 4-0 OIA) 52 5

> bye

> next: at Mililani, Saturday

6. Saint Louis (2-4, 0-1 ILH) 48 6

> lost to No. 4 Punahou, 42-28

> next: at Kamehameha, Friday

7. Kamehameha (4-2, 0-1 ILH) 35 7

> lost at Mission Viejo (Calif.) 34-0

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday

8. Konawaena (7-1, 6-0 BIIF) 31 8

> def. Waiakea, 77-7

> next: bye (at Keaau, Oct. 13)

9. Farrington (4-2, 3-2 OIA) 12 9

> def. Aiea, 34-7

> next: vs. Leilehua, Friday

10. ‘Iolani (4-1, 3-0 ILH) 10 10-T

> bye

> next: at Punahou I-AA, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Kapaa (No. 10-tie).