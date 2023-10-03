Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep girls volleyball top 10: Punahou No. 1, but Kamehameha lurking By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou swept three Top 10 opponents and collected all 10 first-place votes this week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Punahou swept three Top 10 opponents and collected all 10 first-place votes this week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The Buffanblu (25-1 overall, 11-0 ILH) posted wins over ‘Iolani, Damien and Mid-Pacific to remain unbeaten in league play. Second-ranked Kamehameha (22-4, 9-1) won four matches and and continues to shadow Punahou in the league standings. Punahou can clinch the ILH first-round title and an automatic state-tournament berth on Thursday with a win over Kamehameha. Kamehameha-Hawaii (22-5, 10-0 BIIF), Moanalua (20-7, 10-0 OIA) and ‘Iolani round out the Top 5. Playing without two injured starters, Baldwin lost to MIL title contender Kamehameha-Maui, but remained at No. 6. Kapolei swept Aiea and Waianae last week, returning to the poll at No. 10. The Hurricanes were last in the Top 10 on Aug. 28. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Punahou (10) (25-1, 11-0 ILH) 100 1 > def. No. 9 Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 > next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m. 2. Kamehameha (22-4, 9-1 ILH) 89 2 > def. Maryknoll 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15 > next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 6 p.m. 3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (22-5, 10-0 BIIF) 80 3 > won at Keaau 25-4, 25-8, 25-18 > next: vs. Hilo, Monday > next: at Kealakehe, Wednesday 4. Moanalua (20-7, 4-0 OIA) 68 4 > def. Castle 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 > next: vs. Farrington, Tuesday 5. ‘Iolani (21-7, 6-4 ILH) 63 5 > def. Sacred Hearts 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday 6. Baldwin (9-7, 6-1 MIL) 36 6 > lost at KS-Maui 20-25, 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 18-16 > next: at Maui, Tuesday 7. Damien (13-6, 6-3 ILH) 29 10 > def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-10, 25-21 > next: at ‘Iolani I-AA, Monday > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday 8. Mililani (8-2, 3-0 OIA) 25 7 > def. Waipahu 25-11, 25-22, 25-19 > next: vs. Kapolei, Monday > next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday 9. Kahuku (11-9, 2-1 OIA) 17 8 > def. Roosevelt 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 > next: vs. Kalani, Tuesday 10. Kapolei (13-17, 3-0 OIA) 15 NR > won at Waianae 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 > next: at Mililani, Monday > next: vs. Radford, Wednesday No longer in Top 10: Mid-Pacific (No. 9). Also receiving votes: University 11, KS-Maui 10, Mid-Pacific 4, Hawaii Baptist 3. Previous Story Reeling Rainbow Warriors finally earn a chance to regroup Next Story Television and radio – October 3, 2023