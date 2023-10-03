Prep girls volleyball top 10: Punahou No. 1, but Kamehameha lurking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou swept three Top 10 opponents and collected all 10 first-place votes this week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Buffanblu (25-1 overall, 11-0 ILH) posted wins over ‘Iolani, Damien and Mid-Pacific to remain unbeaten in league play.

Second-ranked Kamehameha (22-4, 9-1) won four matches and and continues to shadow Punahou in the league standings.

Punahou can clinch the ILH first-round title and an automatic state-tournament berth on Thursday with a win over Kamehameha.

Kamehameha-Hawaii (22-5, 10-0 BIIF), Moanalua (20-7, 10-0 OIA) and ‘Iolani round out the Top 5.

Playing without two injured starters, Baldwin lost to MIL title contender Kamehameha-Maui, but remained at No. 6.

Kapolei swept Aiea and Waianae last week, returning to the poll at No. 10. The Hurricanes were last in the Top 10 on Aug. 28.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (10) (25-1, 11-0 ILH) 100 1

> def. No. 9 Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-19, 25-18

> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (22-4, 9-1 ILH) 89 2

> def. Maryknoll 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 6 p.m.

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (22-5, 10-0 BIIF) 80 3

> won at Keaau 25-4, 25-8, 25-18

> next: vs. Hilo, Monday

> next: at Kealakehe, Wednesday

4. Moanalua (20-7, 4-0 OIA) 68 4

> def. Castle 25-12, 25-14, 25-19

> next: vs. Farrington, Tuesday

5. ‘Iolani (21-7, 6-4 ILH) 63 5

> def. Sacred Hearts 25-11, 25-16, 25-10

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday

6. Baldwin (9-7, 6-1 MIL) 36 6

> lost at KS-Maui 20-25, 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 18-16

> next: at Maui, Tuesday

7. Damien (13-6, 6-3 ILH) 29 10

> def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-10, 25-21

> next: at ‘Iolani I-AA, Monday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday

8. Mililani (8-2, 3-0 OIA) 25 7

> def. Waipahu 25-11, 25-22, 25-19

> next: vs. Kapolei, Monday

> next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday

9. Kahuku (11-9, 2-1 OIA) 17 8

> def. Roosevelt 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

> next: vs. Kalani, Tuesday

10. Kapolei (13-17, 3-0 OIA) 15 NR

> won at Waianae 25-11, 25-13, 25-22

> next: at Mililani, Monday

> next: vs. Radford, Wednesday

No longer in Top 10: Mid-Pacific (No. 9).