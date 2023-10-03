Russ Francis: NFL star ‘lived life to the fullest’
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:03 a.m.
The San Francisco 49ers’ Russ Francis made this diving catch of a pass from Joe Montana for a 27-yard gain in a playoff game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 1983. Below, Francis appeared in American Savings Bank commericials in the late ’80s and was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2015.