Column: ‘It’s gonna take all of us’ to save lives

It is October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The time of year when we seize the opportunity to sharpen community focus on domestic violence.

The problem impacts all sectors and infiltrates every facet of community life. Media, policy, leadership, health care, employers, schools and churches see the ravages of abuse. There are implications for budget and politics.

We have always said safe families are at the core of a health community. I stand by that principle.

I have devoted my professional career and a good part of myself, and my family’s attention on the problem. In the country, indeed in Hawaii, we have moved the needle, by a considerable margin.

But we are nowhere close to investing the resources, dispelling the misconceptions, engaging the enormity of the challenges to end trauma for children and gain stability in system response.

This epidemic is rampant, costly, and in plain sight.

I implore you to see what you are looking at.

Are children in your classroom being abused or a witness to abuse?

Are employees in your workplace being tormented by an abuser?

Are law enforcement and court staff sufficiently trained to adequately identify and respond effectively?

Are you satisfied that your tax dollars, foundation grants and personal contributions will stand up the resources necessary to prevent suffering or save lives?

What we don’t invest in the front end — sufficient sanctions, housing, early screening, appropriate safety planning, outreach and prevention education — will be amplified in the resulting mess at the back end: substance abuse, learning difficulty, high blood pressure, criminal behavior, sleep disorders, hospitalization and work absences, to name a few.

My motto, coined while CEO for the Domestic Violence Action Center, is #itsgonnatakeallofus. I stand by that principle, and ask you once again: Do what you can.

If you know someone who needs help, help them. If you see someone terrorizing another person, name it. If you have an employee who seems distracted or often tardy, ask if they are safe at home. If you see fear in the eyes of a child or patient or friend, offer a listening heart. If you see bruises on a fellow congregant at church or a co-worker, let them know it is safe to talk and share community resource information with them.

My legacy belongs to the community. Let us celebrate where we are and know the journey is long.

It takes hard work, with a sustained commitment, inspired belief, sincere conviction, abiding hope and collective risk-taking.

The opportunity belongs to this moment.

For this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I offer these words from social-justice activist and author L.R. Knost: “Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break, and all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you.”

No one is immune.

Nanci Kreidman recently retired as CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center.