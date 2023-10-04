comscore Letter: A 45-year mortgage loan could help Maui victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: A 45-year mortgage loan could help Maui victims

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

In reference to the article, “More assistance with insurance for Maui fire victims needed, advocates say” (Star- Advertiser, Sept. 29): Not only is it time for the insurance companies that have benefited from the insurance premiums paid over the years to step up to assist those insured victims, it is time for Hawaii’s banks that have benefited from the high mortgage rates and low interest paid on savings accounts to step up. Read more

