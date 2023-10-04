Editorial | Letters Letter: Grocery store thefts not as big as Trump’s fraud Today Updated 12:29 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Does Donald Trump’s suggestion that thieves exiting a grocery store be shot apply to himself as well? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Does Donald Trump’s suggestion that thieves exiting a grocery store be shot apply to himself as well? Besides, what is a loaf of bread or a candy bar compared to the millions he has made by defrauding insurance companies, contractors, lawyers and the American taxpayers since he began as a businessman? What a small, mean, crooked and empty man. How I wish he would shut up and just blow away. James T. Nakata Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Loud bombs disturb the peace in Haleiwa