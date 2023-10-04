Letter: Trump had right to set value of his properties

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donald Trump had every right to value properties at whatever price he thought they were worth to him (“Riled Trump sounds off on New York fraud trial,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 2). I am in real estate and see many homes listed at a wished-for price rather than what they will actually sell for.

For example, my home is worth a zillion dollars to me, but when talking to the tax assessor, it is a pile of junk.

Trump’s attorney said the banks had every right to hire professional appraisers, which they did.

Trump had the right to do what he did. He felt the properties were worth what he said they were.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

