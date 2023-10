Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Restricted parking zones (RPZs), flavored tobacco products and enhanced antigambling penalties are all on the agenda for today’s City Council monthly meeting, starting at 10 a.m. in Kapolei.

>> Bill 20 would allow a now-free RPZ for residents in Kalihi Valley to become permanent for a fee, and authorize creation of more RPZs in the future.

>> Bill 46 creates a “trigger ban” on selling flavored tobacco products on Oahu — if a state law preempting county action goes away.

> > Bills 57 and 58 add new ways to crack down on gambling, making gambling den landlords liable for housing code violations.

Watch the meeting live at honolulucitycouncil.org/meetings.