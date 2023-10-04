comscore EPA approves Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

EPA approves Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it has approved the military’s plan to defuel the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, set to begin Oct. 16. Read more

