Green sticks with Maui reopening plan as many urge delay
By Allison Schaefers and Dan Nakaso aschaefers@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina residents Blake Ramelb, left, and Zane Kekoa Schweitzer delivered a box of more than 11,000 signatures on a petition Tuesday to Gov. Josh Green’s office in an urgent plea to delay the Sunday reopening of West Maui to tourism.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A sign-holder came to support victims of the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires. Many Maui residents are concerned that it’s too soon to allow tourists to visit.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
West Maui community leaders and residents held a rally Tuesday and presented a petition with over 11,000 signatures to Gov. Josh Green’s office at the state Capitol to delay the Sunday reopening of West Maui to tourists. West Maui County Council member Tamara Paltin, center, with state Sen. Angus McKelvey (D, West Maui- Maalaea-Waikapu-South Maui), right, came to the state Capitol to voice their concerns.