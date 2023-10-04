comscore Leilehua’s Jackie Freitas takes unlikely path to Teacher of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Leilehua’s Jackie Freitas takes unlikely path to Teacher of the Year

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jackie Freitas, center, a Leilehua High School teacher, was awarded 2024 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year on Tuesday. Frietas was chosen from a field of 16 finalists representing the state’s 13,000-plus teachers in 15 public school complex areas and public charter schools.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi spoke Tuesday during the Teacher of the Year award ceremony at Washington Place.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilehua High teacher Jackie Freitas was congratulated by daughter Jesza Tichepco and son Jack Tichepco on Tuesday after winning the 2024 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year award.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Freitas, 36, was selected from a field of 16 finalists representing the best of the state’s 13,000-plus public school teachers, and will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year Program in the spring. Read more

