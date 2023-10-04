comscore Queen’s specialized nurses picket for better contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Queen’s specialized nurses picket for better contract

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Some forty Queen’s Medical Center nurses were on a picket line on Punchbowl Street near Beretania on Monday, Oct. 2. They were being represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Some forty Queen’s Medical Center nurses were on a picket line on Punchbowl Street near Beretania on Monday, Oct. 2. They were being represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50.

Dozens of specialized nurses held a picket Monday evening at The Queen’s Medical Center to express their frustration over lack of progress in their third month of contract negotiations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Stephany Vaioleti and John Doronio
Next Story
Green sticks with Maui reopening plan as many urge delay

Scroll Up