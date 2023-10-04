Queen’s specialized nurses picket for better contract
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some forty Queen’s Medical Center nurses were on a picket line on Punchbowl Street near Beretania on Monday, Oct. 2. They were being represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association OPEIU Local 50.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree