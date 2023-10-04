comscore Teen faces possible life sentence in fatal shooting in Maili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teen faces possible life sentence in fatal shooting in Maili

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii, 16, allegedly shot four people, killing 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa and injuring three men, after a Maili cockfight. Read more

