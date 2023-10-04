comscore Unique program to assist helpers of Maui fire evacuees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Unique program to assist helpers of Maui fire evacuees

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Erika Pless, with a mask to filter out dust, looks towards a field near the alleged origin of the West Maui Wildfire, in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Erika Pless, with a mask to filter out dust, looks towards a field near the alleged origin of the West Maui Wildfire, in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Hawaii residents sharing their homes with people displaced eight weeks ago by Maui wildfires stand to receive some help themselves financially. Read more

