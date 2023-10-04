comscore Dave Reardon: UH football playing on Maui makes total sense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: UH football playing on Maui makes total sense

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001 The Lunas beat the Baldwin Bears 42-0. The stadium hosted a University of Hawaii football game on Sept. 8, 2001, when the Warriors played Montana. Grizzlies running back Yohance Humphery ran for yardage while being pursued by UH’s Nate Jackson.

    The Lunas beat the Baldwin Bears 42-0. The stadium hosted a University of Hawaii football game on Sept. 8, 2001, when the Warriors played Montana. Grizzlies running back Yohance Humphery ran for yardage while being pursued by UH’s Nate Jackson.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM With the rising moon as part of the backdrop, War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku looked in top shape last Saturday as it hosted Lahainaluna’s first football game since the devastating wildfires.

    With the rising moon as part of the backdrop, War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku looked in top shape last Saturday as it hosted Lahainaluna’s first football game since the devastating wildfires.

The last (and only) time the University of Hawaii played a football game on a neighbor island, the Warriors were led to victory by a sophomore quarterback. Read more

