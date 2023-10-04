comscore Sverduk sets UH record with 7 under par | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sverduk sets UH record with 7 under par

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

Hawaii sophomore Emiko Sverduk set a program record with a 7-under-par 65 in Tuesday’s final round of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma, Wash. Read more

