Sverduk sets UH record with 7 under par

Hawaii sophomore Emiko Sverduk set a program record with a 7-under-par 65 in Tuesday’s final round of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma, Wash. Read more

Sverduk, of Long Beach, Calif., had seven birdies in her bogey-free round at Tacoma Country & Golf Club. The previous single-round record was 6 under by Hana Mirnik in 2021.

Sverduk finished tied for 31st at 6-over 222.

The Rainbow Wahine carded an even-par 288 on Tuesday to finish tied for 10th at 889 total. Grand Canyon won the 22-team event with an 866.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Wendy Song, who tied for 17th at 220. She finished nine strokes behind medalist Leah John of Nevada.

Chaminade’s Mo‘okini wins soccer honor

Chaminade defender Haley Mo‘okini was named PacWest women’s soccer Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Mo‘okini, a sophomore from San Gabriel, Calif., scored four goals as the Silverswords swept a three-game road trip.

She converted all three of her penalty kicks and also scored on a long free kick.

Mo‘okini is the first Silversword to earn conference Player of the Week honors since Caili Cain in September 2021.