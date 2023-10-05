Letter: ACLU lawsuits hinder ability to help homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The homeless issue continues to plague the state and there seems to be no solution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is doing the best he can given the resources, but it does not help that the ACLU recently filed legal actions against the city (“Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22).

Blangiardi has said that he “strongly disagreed with the ACLU’s contention that the rights of the public to use and enjoy public spaces is subordinate to the rights of the homeless” (“Mayor Blangiardi responds to lawsuit over homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1).

Here’s an idea: The ACLU in Hawaii organization consists of numerous board of directors and staff members. Let’s move the homeless people into the homes, cars and yards of these ACLU members; perhaps their relatives can chip in as well. If they won’t accept this deal, then continue working with Blangiardi and drop these ridiculous lawsuits.

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

