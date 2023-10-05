Editorial | Letters Letter: ACLU lawsuits hinder ability to help homeless Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The homeless issue continues to plague the state and there seems to be no solution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is doing the best he can given the resources, but it does not help that the ACLU recently filed legal actions against the city (“Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The homeless issue continues to plague the state and there seems to be no solution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is doing the best he can given the resources, but it does not help that the ACLU recently filed legal actions against the city (“Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22). Blangiardi has said that he “strongly disagreed with the ACLU’s contention that the rights of the public to use and enjoy public spaces is subordinate to the rights of the homeless” (“Mayor Blangiardi responds to lawsuit over homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1). Here’s an idea: The ACLU in Hawaii organization consists of numerous board of directors and staff members. Let’s move the homeless people into the homes, cars and yards of these ACLU members; perhaps their relatives can chip in as well. If they won’t accept this deal, then continue working with Blangiardi and drop these ridiculous lawsuits. Terry Tsuhako Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Homeless actions serve public need