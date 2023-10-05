comscore Letter: ACLU lawsuits hinder ability to help homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: ACLU lawsuits hinder ability to help homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The homeless issue continues to plague the state and there seems to be no solution. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is doing the best he can given the resources, but it does not help that the ACLU recently filed legal actions against the city (“Hawaii ACLU files motion to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22). Read more

