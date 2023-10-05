comscore Letter: Hire National Guard retirees for corrections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hire National Guard retirees for corrections

A straightforward solution to Hawaii’s shortage of adult corrections officers is for the state to establish a program that allows retired Hawaii National Guard members to be hired when necessary, much like the Department of Education’s substitute teacher program. Read more

