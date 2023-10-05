Letter: Hire National Guard retirees for corrections

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A straightforward solution to Hawaii’s shortage of adult corrections officers is for the state to establish a program that allows retired Hawaii National Guard members to be hired when necessary, much like the Department of Education’s substitute teacher program. Read more

Hawaii boasts a considerable pool of well-trained retired Guard members with practical experience in challenging environments. They can step in promptly to alleviate the shortage.

Tim Wright

Hilo

